Research Analysts Set Expectations for IBERIABANK Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for IBERIABANK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

In other news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,797,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

