Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of STI stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

