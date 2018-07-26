Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Blackbaud, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a report released on Sunday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,015,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,669 shares of company stock worth $1,535,745 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,117,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 371,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,109,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

