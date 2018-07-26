Reliant Bancorp’s (RBNC) Market-Perform Rating Reaffirmed at FIG Partners

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)‘s stock had its “market-perform” rating reiterated by analysts at FIG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 3,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $73,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 7,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,413 shares of company stock worth $289,349. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

