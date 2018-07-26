Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum traded up $0.35, hitting $92.28, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,789. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $2,389,633. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,324,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 885,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,860.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 296,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

