Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Announces Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America traded up $2.01, hitting $140.92, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 443,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $126.62 and a 1-year high of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $454,065.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy T. Matson purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,469.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

