Regency Centers (REG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.63). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $269.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REG stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

