Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) recently:

7/23/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

6/12/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners opened at $35.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 2.47. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.90%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

