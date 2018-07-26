Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) recently:
- 7/23/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 6/12/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners opened at $35.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 2.47. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $35.70.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.