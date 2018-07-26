Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RMR Group (RMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) recently:

7/25/2018 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

7/24/2018 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2018 – RMR Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have a “$85.80” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of RMR Group opened at $86.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. RMR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of -0.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RMR Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RMR Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RMR Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in RMR Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RMR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

