Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2018 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

7/20/2018 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.40. 176,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

