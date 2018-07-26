REBL Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. REBL has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $978,308.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REBL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, REBL has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00419675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00162020 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000940 BTC.

REBL Token Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,706,847 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinFalcon and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

