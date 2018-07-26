Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RETA. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals opened at $78.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $85.39.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $372,742.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140 shares in the company, valued at $7,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $173,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,357. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.