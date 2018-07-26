Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Real Goods Solar earned a news impact score of -0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.6015663754983 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Real Goods Solar traded up $0.02, reaching $0.34, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,616,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,302. Real Goods Solar has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.25.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 125.52% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. research analysts predict that Real Goods Solar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Real Goods Solar in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Real Goods Solar news, CEO Dennis J. Lacey purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

