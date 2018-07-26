Raytheon (RTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Raytheon updated its FY18 guidance to $9.77-9.97 EPS.

Raytheon traded down $5.13, hitting $192.43, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,355. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $167.55 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Raytheon alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In other Raytheon news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $564,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Raytheon by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,142,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,561 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,288.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 271,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 269,941 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.