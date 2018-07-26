Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.14 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $882.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.44. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Herman purchased 2,900 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 123,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,407.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

