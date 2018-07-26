Raymond James Boosts Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.54.

TSE:CNR opened at C$116.31 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$116.99.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 65.99% and a net margin of 79.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.17 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Sean Finn sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.50, for a total transaction of C$1,410,907.50. Also, insider Michael A. Cory sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$378,501.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,504.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

