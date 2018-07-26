Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAT. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,997 ($39.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,705 ($35.80) to GBX 2,830 ($37.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.74) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.09) to GBX 2,600 ($34.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,680.33 ($35.48).

RAT traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,480 ($32.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 2,275 ($30.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,842 ($37.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Andrew Morris acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,484 ($32.88) per share, with a total value of £894.24 ($1,183.64).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

