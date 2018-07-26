Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edwin Roks sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $311,037.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,464 shares of company stock worth $18,205,527. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $214.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $695.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

