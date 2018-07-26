Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $319,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 58.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 48.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $553,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,736 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of RBC Bearings opened at $141.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $143.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

