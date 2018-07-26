Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires Shares of 1,901 UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, insider Steven S. Sintros sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.45, for a total value of $176,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Sintros sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $155,730.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,205.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,550 shares of company stock worth $2,695,689. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $135.95 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $427.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

