Raja Akram Sells 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C) Stock

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 19.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

