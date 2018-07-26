RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 26,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,804. The company has a market capitalization of $289.61 million, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.65. RADCOM has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.40.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.88%. equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RADCOM stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of RADCOM as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

