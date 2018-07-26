Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY18 guidance to $6.53-6.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $107.66 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $6,504,653.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,975.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,083 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,669,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,477.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

