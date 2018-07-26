Qualys (QLYS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Headlines about Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qualys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.6058344211987 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Qualys has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Qualys had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Qualys will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 30,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $2,270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,208.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,197. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

