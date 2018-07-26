QUALCOMM (QCOM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 1,990,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,422. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $1,612,477 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.