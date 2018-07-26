QUALCOMM (QCOM) PT Raised to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

QUALCOMM traded up $2.48, hitting $61.90, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,422. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,748,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

