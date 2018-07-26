QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

QCOM traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 750,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,422. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 771,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 89,282 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

