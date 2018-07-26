QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

QUALCOMM opened at $59.42 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

