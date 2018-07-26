Qiwi (QIWI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.89. Qiwi has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.31.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The credit services provider reported $17.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $17.34. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Qiwi’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.76 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Qiwi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 3,218,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 89,573 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Qiwi by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,288,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 845,182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Qiwi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 302,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 187,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

