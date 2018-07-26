QEP Resources (QEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

QEP Resources traded down $1.29, hitting $10.63, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 853,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.52. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QEP. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 3,131.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 1,183,829 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 82,993 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter worth about $576,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

