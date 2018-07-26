QEP Resources (QEP) Debt Trading 0.6% Lower Analyst

An issue of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) bonds fell 0.6% against their face value during trading on Thursday after Johnson Rice downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on QEP Resources from $9.75 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 390.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 54.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

