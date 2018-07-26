QCR’s (QCRH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

QCRH stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. QCR has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at $524,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $216,205. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

