QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report released on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCRH. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

QCR opened at $44.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $648.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.43. QCR has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $54,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $216,205. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QCR by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in QCR by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 117,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

