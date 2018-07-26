QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Given News Impact Rating of -0.01

News headlines about QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QAD Inc. Class A earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 43.2170831798994 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of QAD Inc. Class A traded up $0.05, hitting $52.90, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,739. The company has a market cap of $964.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). QAD Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. Class A will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. QAD Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is -61.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QAD Inc. Class A in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QAD Inc. Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, Director Cuylenburg Peter Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $415,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,055.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $523,013.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,902,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc. Class A Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

