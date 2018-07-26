Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Issued By KeyCorp

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Sunday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2019 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,769.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,109,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,333 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $81,270,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 984,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,867,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,357,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,945,000 after purchasing an additional 312,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,259,000 after purchasing an additional 269,037 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.28 per share, with a total value of $50,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

