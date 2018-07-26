Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (SBNY) Issued By Merion Capital Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Merion Capital Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. Merion Capital Group analyst J. Gladue now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Merion Capital Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $156.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.92 to $116.68 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of SBNY opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 116,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Signature Bank by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,607,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

