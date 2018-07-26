Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bancorp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp opened at $28.32 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

