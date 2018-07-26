Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Reduced by Desjardins (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $21.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,665,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.