Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE WDR opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 4.27. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 813.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

