Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Raised by FIG Partners (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

Synovus Financial opened at $50.03 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In other news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $400,000. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 141,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,627,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

