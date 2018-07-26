Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Raised by B. Riley

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Director Frank P. Scruggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.01 per share, with a total value of $69,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,654.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 695,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 33.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

