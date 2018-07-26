Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. (POL) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of PolyOne in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

PolyOne opened at $43.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In other PolyOne news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

