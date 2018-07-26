Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Raised by Analyst

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

First Financial Bankshares opened at $57.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,591,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,764,000 after buying an additional 267,863 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,625,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,960,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,671,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,852.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 7,362 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $373,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.