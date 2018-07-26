Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorp Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

CADE stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.