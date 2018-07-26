Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Cut by Analyst

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of APAM opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.75 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 160.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.