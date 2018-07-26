Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A Reduced by Analyst (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $9.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $1,370.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $11.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $51.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $63.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $77.57 EPS.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,170.00 price target (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.51.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,275.94 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $841.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $918.60 and a 52-week high of $1,278.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.