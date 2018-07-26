Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton (HAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Halliburton opened at $39.82 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 256,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Halliburton by 58.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.