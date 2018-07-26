Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for United Rentals, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2018 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.18.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Rentals has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $190.74.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,134,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,568,000 after buying an additional 92,243 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after buying an additional 282,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,313,000 after buying an additional 275,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,957,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $111,154,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

