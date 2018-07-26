Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Issued By SunTrust Banks (SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 114,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $25,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,642,285 shares of company stock valued at $93,824,921. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

