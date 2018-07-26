Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Hasbro opened at $101.67 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Hasbro declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $451,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

